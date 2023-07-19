Canoeist injured in collision with a motorboat on Ottawa River

A canoeist suffered minor injuries in a collision with a motorboat on the Ottawa River.

Ottawa police say officers responded to the collision between a canoe and a motorboat along the river in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The canoeist suffered minor injuries.

Police are reminding marine operators they are responsible for the safe operation of the vessel while on the water.

"Remain on the lookout for other boaters and operate at safe speeds," police said on Twitter.

Yesterday, we responded to a collision between a canoe and a motorboat along the Ottawa River. The canoeist suffered minor injuries.



Marine operators: you are responsible for safe operation while on the water. Remain on the lookout for other boaters and operate at safe speeds.… pic.twitter.com/DEjGy4QgWm — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) July 19, 2023

This was the second collision involving a kayaker/canoeist on an eastern Ontario waterway this week.

Ontario Provincial Police say no one was hurt in a collision between a kayak and a boater on Indian Lake in Rideau Lakes Township on Saturday.

Police shared a photo on social media showing significant damage to the side and bottom of the kayak.

The boater is facing a charge of operating a boat in an unsafe manner.