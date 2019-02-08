

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa's first cannabis retail store is set to open in the Wellington West neighbourhood.

An application has been filed with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario to open a Cannabis store at 1306 Wellington St. W. The location is at the corner of Wellington St. and Grange Ave.

The notice on the AGCO website says the application was filed by Pure Alpha Holdings Ltd.

Residents have until February 22 to file objections and submissions with the AGCO about the location. The store is allowed to open in April.

CTV News reported Thursday evening that at least two licencees are eying locations in the ByWard Market.

Councillor Mathieu Fleury says “we’ve seen a couple of stores close, so there’s a lot of rumours in the ByWard Market.” One possible location is the recently closed Smoque Shack on York St.

Five cannabis retail licences were awarded for eastern Ontario in the initial draw by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario in January. The east region includes Ottawa, Kingston, Belleville, Peterborough and Barrie.

The locations of the stores will only be known when an application is filed with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.