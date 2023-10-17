Cannabis marks 5 years of legalization in Canada

It has been five years since cannabis became legal in Canada.

In the town of Arnprior, there are three active pot shops for a community of roughly 10,000 people. Green Valley Cannabis Company is the latest to open there.

"The amount of people still that come in here all the time and other dispensaries definitely has not slowed down since legalization," says store manager Serena Schoenfeldt. "If anything, it's gotten a lot better."

The Cannabis Council of Canada says that, as of March 2023, there were 913 businesses licensed across the country for cannabis activities. Users say they enjoy the ease of access.

"We always used to go to kind of the underground (suppliers)," says Arnprior-area resident Vic McGill, who says he has been smoking cannabis for 40 years.

"To be able to just walk into a store that's right beside a bar, it is handy, it is nice. I mean people are going do it no matter what."

In the five years since legalization, users say they have also noticed a shift in attitude towards lighting up.

"I've noticed a big shift to the older generation," said Arnprior-area resident Nick Daze.

"I see a lot of my dad and his friends eating edibles, and even grandma getting into the vape pens now. Which, 10 years ago, we were the black sheep of the family for."

But despite user satisfaction, the cannabis industry is experiencing a slow burnout.

Statistics Canada says one in five Canadians reported using cannabis in 2020, just a six per cent increase from before legalization.

New research from Statistics Canada adds that just 57 per cent of Ontarians have reported buying cannabis from a legal source.

On the five-year anniversary of legalization, the Cannabis Council of Canada used the day to call on the federal government to make changes in the fight against the black market.

"Work with industry to make alterations to the existing cannabis legalization model in a fashion that would allow provinces, territories, the national government, and producers to get more of the share of the cannabis that is consumed by Canadians," said president and CEO George Smitherman.

And after five years of strict service, operators believe now is the time for change as well.

"I hope that we're going to get to the point where cannabis stores can run like how LCBOs can," said Schoenfeldt. "Allowing more open windows and stuff. So it's not so much of a secret, and making people feel like they're ashamed to buy cannabis."