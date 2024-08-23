Canines face off in Canadian Dock Jumping Championship in Brockville, Ont. this weekend

The Canadian Dock Jumping Championship kicked off Friday in Brockville, Ont.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes are competing for a spot on the podium after winning qualifying events over the last three months, according to Canine Watersports Canada (CWC).

"Once they've titled in that division, they're invited to come here," explained CWC administrator Grace Holierhoek. "Then they can win one of the awards that we have."

Dog owners traveled to Brockville with their pups from all over Ontario.

"Bailey loves swimming, so that's all we come for," said Stephanie King.

King added that the championship has become a type of tradition for her family.

"It's a family event for us," she explained. "My brother is here with his wife and their dog. My dad's here with his wife and their dog."

Barrhaven resident Chip Ross says his dog Annie was born for this event.

"Annie is a very active dog," he told CTV Ottawa. "She's a lab, so she loves the water. So it was a perfect combination."

The championship is held in Brockville annually, taking place in Hardy Park. It will continue Saturday, before wrapping up Sunday.