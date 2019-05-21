

CTV Ottawa





A new survey found most Canadians still perfer to shop in store for their groceries.

The 2019 Canadian Consumer Insights Survey from PwC found Canadians aren’t clicking for saving compared to shoppers in the United States.

Sylvain Charlebois is a professor in food distribution policy at Dalhousie University. He says “right now in the States about 7 percent of food sales are online. In the United Kingdom it’s like 10%... in Canada it’s just below 2%.”

Heather Tessier was hesitant to go online to get her food. She tried it once and was sold.

She says “anyone who has kids in hockey, soccer or anything…whatever they do- they should be doing this! It’s easy peasy!”

A reason for not going online could be that Canadians are taking smaller trips more often. The urvey found that 26% of Canadians took part in smaller visits to the grocery store 2-3 times per week

Charlebois says “People are shopping for tonight tomorrow, and that’s about it. In some urban areas and I suspect it’s happening in Ottawa... people are sometimes going to the store twice in one day.”