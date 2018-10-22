

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





As residents of the nation’s capital went to work and went to the polls Monday, a somber anniversary was also being marked.

It has been four years since the terrorist attack on Parliament Hill, in which Cpl. Nathan Cirillo was killed while standing guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The gunman, Michael Zehaf-Bibeau, would go on to storm the Centre Block of Parliament before being gunned down by Parliamentary security, including Sergeant-At-Arms Kevin Vickers.

Just two days earlier, Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent had been run down by a car driven by Martin Couture-Rouleau in another terrorist attack in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.

Canadians shared their condolences and sympathies for the families of Cirillo and Vincent on social media.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement Monday that Oct. 22 is a day to “show gratitude to the valiant Canadians in uniform” both past and present.

“As Canadians, we will not surrender to hatred, and let attacks like these divide us,” Trudeau said.

In the face of cowardly violence and fear mongering, we will not compromise our most cherished values – freedom, democracy, diversity, and inclusion.”