OTTAWA -- A national initiative is encouraging you to shop local to help small businesses weather the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new campaign comes as the Canadian Chamber of Commerce is warning 60 per cent of restaurants might not survive the next three months.

One of many small businesses affected by the pandemic is Wild Oat Bakery on Bank Street, which has felt the financial impact of the pandemic.

"Every day counts," said owner Michal Mizerski. “When you’re operating small businesses, even the loss of sales for one day can be the difference between making profits and not."

Mizerski is far from the only one who has been financially impacted by the pandemic.

According to a survey by Statistics Canada and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, 29 per cent of accommodation and food service businesses cannot operate at all with physical distancing measures.

Thirty-one per cent will only be able to carry on for 90 days. The survey said 60 per cent of restaurants could have to close their doors in the next three months.

"We want every Canadian to shop local," said Marjolaine Hudon, Regional President for RBC Royal Bank. "To send a very strong message to the small business local community, who have been struggling with the pandemic, that we’re there to support them and show them the love."

RBC is working with partners in cities across the country for "Canadian United Weekend", from Aug. 28 to 30.

Participants can register online, shop local, and access special offers and promotions.

"We’re encouraging everyone to make an effort to support their local economy, and in turn we’re building a fund so that businesses can access grants to help them with the recovery," said Sueling Ching, President & CEO of the Ottawa Board of Trade.

The initiative is one that local business owners like Mizerski rely on.

"It couldn’t be more important to support your local business."