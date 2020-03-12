OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s largest sports and entertainment venue is now closed

Canadian Tire Centre has announced all events will be postponed until further notice “to ensure all measures are taken to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).”

In a statement released Thursday evening, Canadian Tire Centre said “the health and safety of our community, patrons and staff remain our stop priority at this situation continues to develop. We will continue to take the advice of public health authorities with the highest priority on keeping our community safe.”

Disney On Ice was scheduled to take over the ice at Canadian Tire Centre this weekend. The event was cancelled earlier Thursday afternoon.

All Ottawa Senators games have been postponed after the NHL paused the season due to COVID-19.

Pearl Jam postponed the first leg of its North American tour, including the concert at Canadian Tire Centre on March 20.