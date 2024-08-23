Canadian Museum of Nature brings in bag checks after receiving threatening email

Visitors to the Canadian Museum of Nature in Ottawa will have to undergo a bag check before entering, after the museum received a threatening email this week.

Darcy Ferron, vice-president of strategic and external affairs at the Canadian Museum of Nature, told CTV News Ottawa the bag checks are standard procedure whenever there is a security risk to the museum.

"We take any threat seriously. We're in a central location and this is a busy time for us," he said.

Police were notified and the museum property in Ottawa was fully searched for any signs of risk, as was the Natural Heritage Campus in Gatineau, Que., Ferron said. Nothing was found.

Organizations across Canada have been the target of threatening messages in recent days, according to the RCMP. Earlier this week, more than 100 Jewish organizations and places of worship received bomb threats, as did hospitals in Ottawa. On Thursday, the Mounties said malls, ports, museums and art galleries in Canada had also reported threats.

This isn't the first time the museum has had to check bags at the door. Earlier this year, climate protesters spray-painted one of the dinosaur fossil displays, prompting staff to check bags temporarily in case of a second incident.

A notice is posted on the museum's website to say bags will be searched at the entrance until further notice.

Ferron added this is not common in Canada.

"In the United States, they do bag checks every day. In Canada, we're used to being able to just walk in, so it's really unfortunate, but we have to take this seriously," he said.

The RCMP says it continues to work closely with domestic and international police partners to advance the investigation into the individual or individuals responsible for the online bomb threats across Canada this week.

"We take these threats very seriously and want to thank all internal and external resources that are assisting with this criminal matter," the RCMP said. "We recognize the fear and disorder these threats may have caused throughout communities and organizations, notably the Jewish community, and we will continue to update Canadians on developments, as appropriate."