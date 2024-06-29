OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Canadian Museum of History celebrates its 35th anniversary this weekend

    Share

    The Canadian Museum of History (CMH) is celebrating its 35th anniversary this weekend by a roll back to the year it opened its doors to visitors in 1989.

    "We're doing a little bit of a throw back actually. We're going back to the 80's," Caroline Dromaguet, CEO of CMH told CTV Morning live Friday.

    "In honour of this special occasion, CINÉ+ will be dusting off its original 70 mm projector to present films incorporating its iconic dome screen. Visitors are invited to take a walk on the wild side with two classic films," reads the museum's website.

    To mark the event, the museum is also rolling back admission fees to the year it opened its door, as "a little gift to visitors."

    The special rates this weekend are: $9.75 for adults, $6.75 for seniors and students and $4.50 for children.

    It has also installed an exhibition showcasing its architect, while honouring its designer -- renowned Indigenous architect Douglas Cardinal.

    "He celebrated 90 years. Yes it's his birthday as well," she added.

    She notes that the museum offers a glimpse of the landscape of Canada, citing the glaciers and planes that people can see.

    The CMH is considered one of the most striking architectural masterpieces of the 20th century. It opened its doors on June 29, 1989. It has stood on the banks of the Ottawa River attracting admirers from all over the world.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News