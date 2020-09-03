OTTAWA -- Two popular museums in the national capital region have entered what they’re calling the second phase of their reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors at the Canadian War Museum and the Canadian Museum of History will now have access to nearly all exhibits.

"Today is a great day, because we’re reopening the museum almost completely to visitors," said Kathryn Lyons from the Canadian War Museum.

This is the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that visitors have nearly full access to the museums.

Both museums first reopened on July 23, but with limited access, as most exhibitions remained closed in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

"We’re working to adapt to this new reality that we have, so that’s what we’re doing is readapting as the situation and the context evolves," said Christine Conciatori from the Canadian Museum of History.

Several COVID-19 restrictions are in place at both museums including; timed ticketing, physical distancing measures through the museums, increased cleaning, sanitizing stations, new signage and the wearing of masks.

"It’s a different experience, but it’s just as great and wonderful experience," said Conciatori.

Visitors at the Canadian Museum of History on Wednesday said the experience is still a good one.

"Very similar, doesn’t feel much different, just less buttons to push and things to try on," said Reed Shelton while visiting the museum with his kids.

Both museums are open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and until 8 p.m. on Thursdays. Admission is free after 5 p.m. on Thursday and everyday for children seven and under.