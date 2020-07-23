Advertisement
Canadian Museum of History, Canadian War Museum reopen during COVID-19 pandemic
OTTAWA -- The doors are open at the Canadian Museum of History and the Canadian War Museum for the first time in four months.
And to welcome visitors back during the COVID-19 pandemic, general admission to the two popular museums in the national capital region will be free all summer.
The Canadian Museum of History is implementing several measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 at the two museums, including mandatory face masks indoors and offering a variety of activities outdoors.
Both the Canadian Museum of History and Canadian War Museum will be open Thursday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Although most of the indoor spaces remain temporarily closed, guided tours will be available for the Grand Hall at the Museum of History and the LeBreton Gallery at the War Museum. Visitors to the Museum of History can also enjoy dance performances and activities by Indigenous Experiences, while visitors to the War Museum can watch live military vehicle demonstrations.
The Canadian Museum of History says to ensure the safety and security of visitors and staff at both museums indoor access will be temporarily limited. Numerous safety measures are also in place, including mandatory masks indoors, physical distancing, increased cleaning and online ticketing.
A maximum of 50 visitors will be allowed inside each museum during every two-hour block.
Both the Canadian Museum of History and the Canadian War Museum are planning a broader reopening in September.
All national museums in Ottawa and Gatineau closed in mid-March at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.