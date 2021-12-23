The Canadian Museum of History and the Canadian War Museum are closing their doors over the holiday season.

With COVID-19 cases rising in Ottawa and Gatineau, the two museums announced they will be closed until Jan. 19, 2022.

All on-site events and programs are also cancelled.

"We regret the impact of this decision on the individuals, families and groups who use our facilities. However, we believe that this decision is in the best interests of all the communities we serve. The health and safety of our visitors and staff is our top priority," said a statement from the Canadian Museum of History and the Canadian War Museum.

As of Dec. 1, all visitors aged 12 and older were required to show proof of full vaccination to enter the Canadian Museum of History and the Canadian War Museum.

Last week, medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches issued a letter of instruction, limiting capacity in museums and galleries in Ottawa to 50 per cent in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.