Canadian military member in Trenton, Ont. $1 million lottery jackpot

A member of the Canadian military living in Trenton, Ont. is Canada's newest millionaire.

Vincent Zapora, 37, of Trenton won a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million in the July 21 Lotto Max Draw.

"My wife and I started the process of purchasing a house. I told myself I wouldn’t splurge on a lottery ticket but the $70 million was flashing at me while I filled up my gas tank, so I thought, 'Why not?'" Zapora said while picking up his prize at the OLG centre in Toronto.

Zapora checked his ticket the next day and discovered he was a millionaire.

"When I saw the six zeroes, I had to run and tell my wife right away. I also told my mother-in-law who couldn't believe it," Zapora said.

Zapora plans to invest his winnings for his children and travel.

"This win feels like a weight off our shoulders. Now I get to work and really enjoy my job – I have a different outlook on it."