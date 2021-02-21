Advertisement
Canadian Michael Woods finishes second in debut outing for Israel Start-Up Nation
Michael Woods during the 3rd stage of the 55th edition of the Tirreno Adriatico cycling race, on Sept. 9, 2020. (Fabio Ferrari / LaPresse via AP)
Share:
BLAUSASC, FRANCE -- Canadian rider Michael Woods finished runner-up at the three-day Tour des Alpes-Maritimes et du Var on Sunday.
Gianluca Brambilla's 13-second stage win moved the Italian atop the podium. Woods, who had entered the final day as race leader after winning Stage 2 Saturday, finished five seconds behind in the overall standings.
Dutch rider Bauke Mollema, who rides with Brambilla for Trek-Segafredo, was third.
Woods, in his first race in the colours of Israel Start-Up Nation, finished 13 seconds behind Brambilla in Sunday's stage.
"I'm just disappointed I couldn't keep the yellow jersey," said the 34-year-old from Ottawa. "But second overall, I can't complain, and the team rode a great race."
Woods was fourth in Stage 1 Friday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2021