

The Canadian Press





Hotels across Canada are increasingly courting travellers with pets by offering luxe amenities ranging from customized bedding, canine room service, pet-sitting and souvenirs from their stay. Many Fairmont Hotels welcome pets for a fee of $50 per night, while owners may face extra charges for cleaning costs or violating policies about leaving pets unattended in the room.

At the chain's Vancouver location, perks include a welcome mat in the room, bowls with bottled water, specialty treats, a brochure of pet-friendly activities and a special in-room menu featuring such delicacies as prime rib bones with gravy lacquer for $12. In Montreal, the Loews Hotel Vogue accepts both cats and dogs for a $25 fee, providing pet-sitting and walking services so guests can explore the city freely. For more adventurous animals, there's also Storeytown Cottages, about a one-hour drive southeast of Miramichi, N.B., where pooches can float down the river in a customized tube with an insert to protect against claw-induced punctures. Owner Christine Bray said Storeytown Cottages added the $25 "Tailwaggers' Retreat" package because so many guests wanted to bring their pets, so they thought they should offer a "little extra something," including a souvenir bandana that says "Ruffin' it on the River."

