Canadian homebuilder unveils net zero, energy efficient home near Brockville, Ont.
Canadian company CABN has unveiled a new model home near Brockville, Ont. to try to combat the affordable housing crisis.
Located near Mallorytown, these homes could be popping up in nearby communities very soon.
"CABN utilizes energy and form design to make the most efficient single-family homes in North America," CEO Jackson Wyatt he told CTV News Ottawa. "It uses one fifth the energy."
Wyatt says the company is on a mission to make housing affordable for all, building prefabricated homes that generate more energy than they consume, and reducing their impact on the environment.
"The CABN ships to your site; you've got your steel framed foundation established and with a crane and two guys or girls, you can actually put together the building in 3 to 5 days," Wyatt said.
"They come with the ability to net zero; so it comes with your solar array systems, your mechanical systems, basically everything that controls the energy of the home, cladding, flooring, windows, all comes in the package, but allows you to get going right, sustainably."
The 750-square-foot model on Larue Mills Road was built in January over two days during a snowstorm, he said.
It's totally off grid and uses solar power, and according to Wyatt, it generates 200 more times the energy than it consumes.
"Even in those harsh winter months, with the short days and the snowy panels, you'll have far enough energy to be happy and healthy," he said.
The model home will be used as a research and development hub for the company, and to demonstrate that they can be built in any environment.
"This is a testing site that is essentially on a slope, on a cliff," Wyatt said.
"It is a true testament on probably the worst case that you'd have to build one, so that we can tell our customers that this is worst case, it's going to be easier for you," he said.
Augusta Township Mayor Jeff Shever speaks at the unveiling of the CABN home near Mallorytown, Ont. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
The company also announced that they are in talks with Augusta Township to build an off-grid, net-zero community featuring 67 of these types of homes.
"We are desperate for housing in our township," said Augusta Township Mayor Jeff Shaver.
"We've had three companies in the last four months that are moving into our township," he noted. "One is 25 employees, they are going to be hiring, one is 50 and one is up to 400."
Shaver says he has been in talks with Wyatt about the project for the past three years, and the homes will range in size from a small 540-square-foot unit, to a 1,800-square-foot, three-bedroom unit.
He says three plots of land being considered are near Maynard; some the municipality owns, and also some privately owned land.
"They are all good locations. They are in a small community of about 30 houses, a school, so it's kind of a perfect setting," Shaver said.
"We are in between Toronto, Montreal, down from Ottawa and it's somewhere someone can come and take a look at the community," he added.
"This cluster is a scalable model for any community across Canada to increase their housing capacity," added Wyatt.
"Using these buildings as a network of buildings in Augusta Township is really the true apex of what these buildings can achieve," he said. "The proposal for the development utilizes the buildings in clusters of five to eight units, most of them are between the two bedrooms or the four bedrooms."
"These clusters are more efficient and more affordable than any one singular building. They have shared waste and water strategies, and shared energy strategies as well," Wyatt said.
There is no timeline on when the project could get underway, with both men saying talks are ongoing.
CABN CEO Jackson Wyatt and Augusta Township Mayor Jeff Shever inside the CABN home near Mallorytown, Ont. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
Officials from other municipalities, including Elizabethtown-Kitley and the city of Brockville, were also at the unveiling, excited to see what can be done to combat the housing crisis.
Wyatt says the key demographics for these types of sustainable homes are couples looking to downsize, individuals who want to live rurally and have a more balanced life with remote work or small families.
"The problem with affordable, sustainable housing is people think they are too far apart," Wyatt said. "If you design properly and design with efficiently and affordability in mind, and then you design also with energy and sustainability in mind, technology can bridge the gap and allow you to build affordable and sustainable housing."
"The technology exists, we're just taking advantage of it," he added.
Prices for the four sizes of CABN homes range from $220,000 to $500,000.
"It's a huge opportunity to be able to build on beautiful sites without damaging them as well," Wyatt said. "Keeping the trees, keeping the landscape, being non-invasive, that's where our first customers are coming from."
The homes are prefabricated with partners in Ontario and Quebec, and warehousing and processing happens in Brockville and Leeds & Grenville.
"Every object in the home has a sustainable focus. Every step from raw materials to shipping to assembly," he said. "And we hope to continue to build this business in Leeds and Grenville."
Wyatt calls himself a serial sustainability entrepreneur, and previously founded the Dragons’ Den-approved company Greenlid, which developed compostable alternatives to single-use plastics.
With that company sold, he leveraged this environmental passion and advanced manufacturing expertise into CABN's innovative solutions to the housing crisis.
"It's actually been really exceptional. I think everyone behind me, many of them participated in this whole process, whether it's the trades to the R&D team to our suppliers," Wyatt said.
"Our hope when you experience this model home is that you get excited on what's accomplishable with the technology that you truly can live sustainably, and honestly be surprised with the quality of life and the health and happiness," he said.
He said units are already being built, and are expected to ship to buyers in four U.S. states this summer.
The Mallorytown model home is open to the public for viewings, and people looking for more information or to book a tour, can do so through their website.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
Map shows Alberta wildfire smoke now blankets most of Canada
As Alberta wildfires continue to burn, smoke from the blazes now blankets most of Canada.
OPINION | George Santos' indictment puts Kevin McCarthy in a no-win situation: analyst
New York Republican Congressman George Santos' recent indictment puts U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in an untenable position as he faces governing challenges and rough political terrain in 2024, writes political analyst Eric Ham in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Former top Harper staffer, Conservative campaign lead says she wasn't briefed on foreign interference
The former deputy chief of staff to Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper told members of Parliament Thursday that the Liberal government isn't doing enough to combat foreign interference, echoing similar testimony from national-security experts.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Tesla shouldn't call driving system Autopilot because humans are still in control: Buttigieg
Tesla shouldn't be calling its partially automated driving system Autopilot because the cars can't drive themselves, the top U.S. transportation official says.
Three in four Canadians negatively view China as trading partner: survey
As the diplomatic conflict between Canada and China escalates, new data reveals that three in four Canadians view the Chinese government negatively.
Indian authorities aim to have Canadians sent to face charges in border deaths
Indian authorities have started the process to have two Canadians extradited to face charges after four members of the same family froze to death in southern Manitoba while trying to cross into the United States, says a police officer.
IN HER OWN WORDS | Sandie Rinaldo on starting at the very bottom rung 'in what was clearly a man's world'
Fifty years after Sandie Rinaldo first walked in the door at CTV, fresh out of university, she talks about the challenges of joining a male-dominated profession.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia doctor waitlist climbs to new high
The number of Nova Scotians on the waitlist for a family physician continues to climb to record highs.
-
Halifax school support staff strike enters second day
Hundreds of Halifax school support staff are back on the picket lines for a second day.
-
Nursing program at Acadia University to start in September
Nova Scotia is getting another school of nursing, the premier announced Thursday.
Toronto
-
'Inadequate investigation': Police find 'no evidence' of forcible confinement of 6-year-old Black student
Toronto police found 'no evidence' to support laying charges against elementary school staff who allegedly forcibly confined a six-year-old Black student – a decision advocates say is 'anchored in anti-Black racism.'
-
Ontario consumers could be hit with new fees on pop and juice next month
Producers of non-alcoholic beverages are set to impose new recycling fees on Ontario consumers next month as environmental advocates argue the province should take cues from the Beer Store.
-
'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
Montreal
-
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller facing new $8M lawsuit after allegations involving teen girls
A wealthy Montreal businessman who stepped down from the tech company he founded after being accused of sexually exploiting underage girls is facing a new lawsuit.
-
Quebec nurses' order will change exam after harsh criticism
The Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec (OIIQ) announced Thursday that it will change the exam used for access to the profession. It will instead use the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX), the exam used by the national committee to license nurses elsewhere in Canada and the U.S.
-
Cattle seized from Quebec farm that was home to herd that went on the run for months
Quebec's agriculture department says it has seized 38 cattle from the central Quebec farm that was home to a group of fugitive cows that escaped last summer and went on the run for months.
Northern Ontario
-
As his brother is buried near North Bay, man is stuck in Portugal
A man from Portugal who has permanent resident status in Canada is having trouble getting back to northern Ontario for his brother’s funeral.
-
'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
-
Timmins police chief updates recruitment efforts after more officers resign
In a meeting Thursday with the Timmins Police Services Board, the chief of police in Timmins read out the names of three officers who are leaving, some for other agencies, others for different careers
London
-
Coffee clash: Competition in the downtown core may land vendor in hot water
A new mobile coffee cart in downtown London, Ont. has caused quite the stir for a local brick-and-mortar business.
-
Driver facing charges after fleeing from London, Ont. police
A London, Ont. woman is facing charges after police said she hit a police cruiser and fled from officers in the downtown core.
-
Illegal magic mushroom dispensary set to open Friday
Fun Guyz Magic Mushrooms has ten stores throughout Ontario, some of which have already been raided by police and temporarily shut down by local authorities.
Winnipeg
-
Indian authorities aim to have Canadians sent to face charges in border deaths
Indian authorities have started the process to have two Canadians extradited to face charges after four members of the same family froze to death in southern Manitoba while trying to cross into the United States, says a police officer.
-
Manitoba community heading to court to remove fellow councillor
A rural community in Manitoba is taking a dispute with one of its councillors to court after trying to oust her from council.
-
Shots fired during home invasion with four children inside: Manitoba RCMP
Mounties in Norway House have arrested five men and are searching for another suspect after shots were fired during a home invasion with children inside.
Kitchener
-
Meet an 86-year-old Ont. man who’s raised $70,000 and counting for dog guides
An 86-year-old man in Fergus, Ont. has dedicated the past nine years to giving back to an organization that changed his life so it can do the same for others.
-
17 victims pressing charges against woman accused of defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas: Police
A Brantford, Ont. woman accused of defrauding Ontario doulas with stories of fake pregnancies and stillbirths is now facing 51 charges related to 17 victims who have chosen to press charges, according to police.
-
Former shelter clients working 'In Our Backyard' with employment opportunities
Former residents of The Bridges Shelter in Cambridge who are now living in permanent housing are receiving meaningful employment in a new garden and maintenance program.
Calgary
-
Are you Climate Ready? Calgarians encouraged to plan ahead for emergencies as temperatures rise
The City of Calgary is encouraging residents to become better prepared for a wide range of natural disasters in the wake of warm temperatures and the ongoing battle against wildfires across Alberta.
-
Police catch dog they say may have attacked people in Mt. Royal and Killarney
Calgary police say they located and apprehended a dog that they believed attacked at least two people Thursday afternoon in the area around Lower Mount Royal.
-
'Everyone loved the garden': Popular Fort Calgary garden taking shape after five-year hiatus
Volunteers have dug up the garden space behind the Fort Calgary museum and are now getting rid of all the weeds in the space after years of neglect.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP search for missing children who may be with 30-year-old woman
RCMP in Saskatchewan are searching for two children who were reported missing on Monday.
-
Nutrien slows hiring, expansion plans as sales drop
The CEO of Canadian fertilizer giant Nutrien Ltd. said Thursday the company may consider slowing down its previously announced plan to ramp up potash production, in light of falling prices and lower sales volumes.
-
Saskatoon’s SPCA searching for new home after losing city contract
After 55 years, Saskatoon’s SPCA will no longer be the city’s pound.
Edmonton
-
Oilers' Nurse suspended one game for instigating fight at the end of Game 4
Edmonton defenceman Darnell Nurse has been suspended for Game 5 of the Oilers’ second-round playoff series with the Vegas Golden Knights.
-
'Really, really dangerous': Draisaitl OK after slash, Pietrangelo facing league hearing
Connor McDavid went after Alex Pietrangelo on the ice and in his post-game media scrum.
-
Health-care protest interrupts UCP affordability announcement in Calgary
As UCP leader Danielle Smith was in Calgary for an announcement on affordability measures, protesters with signs temporarily derailed the event.
Vancouver
-
Man missing since crashing truck, walking into forested area in Abbotsford: police
A search is underway for a 25-year-old man who went missing after being involved in a single-vehicle collision in Abbotsford earlier this week.
-
Here’s what needs to happen for B.C. to send an emergency alert about heat
In the rare instance of an extreme heat emergency in B.C. provincial officials, in coordination with Environment and Climate Change Canada, would send an emergency alert. But significant hot weather criteria would need to be met first.
-
Vancouver changes Empty Homes Tax rules to give retroactive break to developers
A retroactive exemption to Vancouver's Empty Homes Tax will see millions returned to developers whose newly built units were unsold and unoccupied last year.
Regina
-
14-year-old Sask. girl's family demands accountability after fatal overdose
The family of a 14-year-old girl who died of a drug overdose says Saskatchewan's social services ministry failed in its duty to help her.
-
Algae bloom to blame for strange smell and taste in Regina's tap water
Some Regina and Moose Jaw residents are looking for answers after noticing a strange taste and smell in their tap water as of late.
-
'Localized flooding possible': Rainfall warnings issued across southern Sask.
Environment Canada says as much as 60 millimetres of rain is expected in parts of south-central and southeastern Saskatchewan from Thursday afternoon to Saturday.