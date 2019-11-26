

Carolan Lesaux, CTV Ottawa





Frustration mounts as the CN Rail strike continues in its second week. Just weeks away from Christmas, 70 short-term layoffs were just announced in Halifax at CN's auto terminal due to halted car shipments.

This afternoon, grain growers will travel to Ottawa and hold a press conference to outline how the shutdown is affecting their industry, which is already struggling with a tough harvest. On Wednesday, a group of farmers from across the country are expected in Ottawa to do the same. About 3,200 CN workers, who have been without a contract since July 23, walked off the job on Nov. 19 over concerns about long hours, fatigue and dangerous working conditions. The direct impact of the work stoppage is beginning to be felt across the industry.

On Monday, fertilizer company Nutrien announced a two-week shutdown of its largest potash mine east of Regina because of the strike. In that province, there are concerns the strike is leading to a propane shortage, affecting, among other things, farmers' abilities to dry their crops.

A Quebec farmers' union protested outside of Trudeau's Montreal office on Monday; the city is also home to CN's headquarters where they protested over the weekend. CN estimates the company is now operating at 10 per cent of normal service along its 22,000 kilometre Canadian network.

Agriculture groups and the Conservatives have been among those demanding that the Liberal government call the House of Commons back sooner than its Dec. 5 start date to legislate the employees back to work. Three Maritime senators also signed a letter, dated yesterday, asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the same.