Canadian citizen with 'deep ties to Ottawa' killed by Hamas, Jewish Federation of Ottawa says

A Canadian citizen living in Israel who has deep ties to the capital was killed by Hamas, the Jewish Federation of Ottawa says.

CEO Andrea Freedman spoke on behalf of the family of Adi Vital-Kaploun.

"Our family lost a mother, a wife, a sister, a daughter, a granddaughter, a niece, a cousin," Freedman said. "Her children are miraculously home and safe, but she is not. She was murdered by terrorists in her home just for being Jewish."

Adi Vital-Kaploun was 33 years old.

"Her love was like rays of sunshine warming the world around her with her smile," Freedman said.

Freedman described Vital-Kaploun as an amazing mother and amazing woman with many talents, from dance, to saxophone, to basketball. She had recently completed her Master's degree in chemical engineering. She worked in cyber security.

Freedman said her family wanted to tell her story.

"We want the world to remember Adi for who she was, not for how she was brutally taken from her family, from her friends and how society will never benefit from the myriad of contributions that she still had to give," Freedman said. "She's got a very large extended family in Ottawa and they are deeply mourning right now."

Freedman the scale of war can sometimes obscure the individual stories of the people involved.

"I think why the family was willing to share her story with all of you is because we get lost in numbers sometimes," she said. "We hear that 1,100 Israelis were brutally murdered. We have trouble seeing their faces. We have trouble remembering that all of these people were somebody's child, they were somebody's mother, who had friends and family who are in deep, deep mourning. Adi's family was willing to share her story so that you could have a face of one of those 1,100 Israeli families who are shattered all because of the terrorist entity Hamas."

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe told reporters after Wednesday's city council meeting that he had spoken with a family who lost a loved one in Israel on Tuesday, but would not specifically name the individual.

"Yesterday, I spoke with a family member who has lost someone in Israel, someone who was killed by the terrorists, and over the last few days I've been following the events and it really breaks my heart to see what's happening there," he said. "My thoughts are with all of the victims and all of the families in Ottawa that have been affected by what's been happening over the last few days."

To date, the federal government has confirmed two Canadian deaths in the conflict that began this weekend. Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Global Affairs Canada’s assistant deputy minister for consular security and emergency management Julie Sunday have only said that a third death is "presumed", as Israeli authorities have not provided confirmation.