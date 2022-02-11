Canadian Blood Services is moving two upcoming blood donation events due to the ongoing protests in downtown Ottawa.

Clinics were scheduled to be held at the Delta Hotel on Lyon Street and at Ottawa City Hall next week to help meet the need for blood donations.

The Feb. 14 clinic originally scheduled for the Delta Hotel will now be held at the Canadian Blood Services head office on Alta Vista Drive. The clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. has 84 open appointments.

The Feb. 18 clinic will be moved from Ottawa City Hall to the Kanata Recreation Centre on Charlie Rogers Place. The clinic from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. has 75 open appointments.

"We also need donors to continue to be patient, and adapt with us, through this period of change. Lives depend on it," Canadian Blood Services said in a statement.

You can book an appointment at blood.ca or by calling 1-888-236-6283.