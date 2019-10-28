Canadian adults are getting a failing grade when it comes to physical activity, according to PartipACTION’s first-ever adult report card.

The report is giving adult Canadians a ‘D’ for overall physical activity, saying only 16 per cent meet the national guidelines of 150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity each week.

“Our first Report Card on Physical Activity for Adults sheds light on the inactivity crisis among adults in Canada,” said Elio Antunes, President and CEO, ParticipACTION, in a press release. “These report findings need to serve as a spark for change, and as a reminder that as we get older we must remain physically active so we can age better. Physical activity needs to be a vital part of everyday life for Canadians of all ages.”

The report also shows 29 per cent of adults in Canada fall within the low-active lifestyle category, and adults 18 to 79 years old are sedentary for almost 10 hours per day.

According to the report, physical inactivity can lead to increased risk of chronic diseases, cognitive decline, slips and falls and social isolation among older adults.