OTTAWA -- Ottawa police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection with the shooting death of Tyson Ndongozi Nkuzimana in Ottawa earlier this month.

Ndongozi and another man were both shot at around 11:55 p.m. July 4 on the basketball court at Sainte Anne Catholic Elementary School in Lowertown. Ndongozi, 20, died, becoming the city's 10th homicide victim of 2021. The second victim's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

On Sunday, Ottawa police identified Haybe Farhan Aden, 26, of Ottawa as a suspect in the shooting.

Aden is wanted on a second-degree murder charge in connection with Ndongozi's death and an attempted murder charge in connection with the shooting of the second victim, who has not been identified.

Anyone who knows where Aden is or who has any information is asked to call the Ottawa police homicide unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.