Canada's trade mission will not travel to China as part of their Asia trip due to the detention of a top Huawei executive in Canada.The British Columbia's forestry trade mission to Asia will end its trip in Japan.

It follows the arrest in Vancouver of Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's chief financial officer. The U.S. is seeking Meng's extradition, alleging she tried to evade American trade sanctions on Iran. A bail hearing will resume today, and Beijing has warned that Canada will face "grave consequences" if Meng isn't released.