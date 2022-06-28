Canada's top golfer Brooke Henderson to receive Ottawa’s Key to the City

Brooke Henderson, the most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, will be given the Key to the City of Ottawa today.

Ottawa mayor Jim Watson will present the city’s highest honour to the Smiths Falls, Ont. native at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club to recognize Henderson’s accomplishments as a golfer and three-time Canadian Press athlete of the year, and “for the impact she has had on our city and its image on the national and international stage.”

Henderson, 24, has won 11 LPGA titles, most recently the ShopRite LPGA Classic earlier this month. She has the most wins of any Canadian golfer on major professional tours.

Henderson will be given the award as Ottawa gets ready to host the CP Women’s Open this year.

The tournament will be hosted at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club Aug. 22 to 28, marking the fifth time the tournament has been hosted in Ottawa and the fourth time for the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club in particular. Henderson said following the announcement that Ottawa would host the tournament that she is excited to play close to home again.

The tournament was last held in Ottawa in 2017.