OTTAWA -- Canada's women's soccer team’s first game since winning a historic gold medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo will be played at TD Place in Ottawa.

Canada Soccer announced the women's national team will kick-off its Celebration Tour on Saturday, Oct. 23 at TD Place against New Zealand.

Canada will also face New Zealand on Oct. 26 at Stade Saputo in Montreal.

“We can’t wait to be able to celebrate, connect and play in front of our fans who cheered us on from afar in that special moment when we won Olympic Gold in Tokyo,” said Bev Priestman, Canada Soccer’s Women’s National Team Head Coach.

Canada won its first Olympic gold medal in women's soccer at the Summer Games in Tokyo, beating Sweden in a shootout on Aug. 6. Ottawa's Vanessa Gilles was a member of the Canadian women's soccer team.

Tickets for the Oct. 23 game in Ottawa will go on sale on Oct. 6, starting as low as $25.

Under Ontario's COVID-19 restrictions, TD Place is allowed to have 75 per cent capacity in the 24,000 seat stadium, meaning 18,000 fans can attend the game.