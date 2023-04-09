Canada's Brad Gushue falls 9-3 in men's world curling final to Scotland
Canada's Brad Gushue settled for a silver medal at the world men's curling championship after dropping a 9-3 decision to Scotland's Bruce Mouat on Sunday.
Mouat scored a deuce in the second end and added two more points on a steal in the third.
He never relinquished the lead en route to his first world men's title.
The Canadian side of Gushue, Mark Nichols, E.J. Harnden and Geoff Walker eliminated defending champion Niklas Edin of Sweden before beating top-seeded Yannick Schwaller of Switzerland in Saturday night's semifinal.
But the host side was in chase mode for the final in front of a vocal home crowd at Ottawa's TD Place.
Canada had the edge in experience, but the youthful Scots -- with an average age of just under 29 -- boasted big-game moments, too.
Mouat is a world junior champ, world mixed doubles champion and he took Olympic silver last year in Beijing.
With Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan in form on the front end and Grant Hardie and Mouat delivering on the back, the Scots refused to ease the pressure.
Canada had limited opportunities against a determined Scottish side. A few Canadian errors proved costly as well.
Gushue of St. John's, N.L., was heavy with a draw to the four-foot ring in the third end and his hit-and-roll attempt rolled out in the fifth.
Mouat drew for two to take a 6-1 lead into the mid-game break to the delight of Scottish supporters in a back section of the arena.
Canada scored its first deuce of the game in the sixth end as Scotland appeared to play the scoreboard.
Mouat played a hit instead of a riskier double takeout.
The Scottish skip was content to take hammer and a three-point lead into the seventh.
After a blank, Gushue tried a hit and roll but couldn't quite remove the Scottish stone from the 12-foot ring.
Mouat followed with a hit for three and Canada conceded.
It was Mouat's third appearance on a world men's podium. He finished third in 2018 and took silver in 2021.
Earlier in the day, Switzerland defeated Italy's Joel Retornaz 11-3 for the bronze medal.
Gushue, Nichols and Walker, with Brett Gallant playing second, won gold in their first world men's appearance in 2017 in Edmonton.
That foursome settled for silver in 2018 and 2022 when they fell to Edin both year in Las Vegas.
Harnden, who joined Gushue after Gallant's departure last spring, won world silver in 2013 on a team skipped by Brad Jacobs.
As he did at the Brier last month in London, Ont., Gushue struggled at times during round-robin play.
A 6-3 loss to Scotland on Thursday evening resulted in a late-night practice session and team meeting the next morning.
Canada was in strong form leading into the final but couldn't deliver a third straight win in the playoffs.
Scotland, as the No. 2 seed, enjoyed a quarterfinal bye before dispatching Italy in a semifinal that went to an extra end.
It was Scotland's first title at this event since David Murdoch beat Canada's Kevin Martin in 2009 at Moncton.
Announced attendance for the final was 5,604 to bring the overall total to 75,960.
Gushue, the 2006 Olympic champion, will be the Canadian entry at next year's Brier in Regina.
The winner of that event will represent Canada at the 2024 world men's championship in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.
Kerri Einarson skipped Canada to a bronze medal at last month's women's world championship in Sandviken, Sweden.
Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing will wear the Maple Leaf at the April 22-29 world mixed doubles championship in Gangneung, South Korea.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2023.
Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Man charged after allegedly driving at, threatening worshippers at Markham, Ont. mosque
Police say a man is in custody after a suspected hate-motivated incident in which he allegedly drove a vehicle directly toward a member of a Toronto area mosque, yelled threats, and uttered racial slurs.
8 people missing in fiery collapse of Marseille building
Eight people remained missing after the building they lived in exploded and collapsed early Sunday near the port of Marseille, leaving mounds of burning debris hampering rescue operations, officials said.
Global Affairs confirms Canadian man dead in Antigua and Barbuda following reports of tourist drowning
Global Affairs confirmed Sunday that a Canadian has died in Antigua and Barbuda following local reports that a tourist fell off a natural rock formation called Devil’s Bridge.
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break up after six years
Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn have broken up after six years together, according to a source close to Swift.
King Charles III's coronation: 3 crowns, 2 carriages and a shorter route
King Charles III plans to take a short cut and smoother ride to Westminster Abbey for his coronation, trimming the procession route his mother took in 1953 as he aims for a more modest event that will include some modern touches, Buckingham Palace said Sunday.
One in three Canadians in 'bad' or 'terrible' financial shape, up from pandemic highs: Angus Reid survey
One in three Canadians say they are struggling financially due to the high cost of living, a level not seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent survey from the Angus Reid Institute finds.
Elderly Ukrainians and their pets stay put in the abandoned east
The towns and villages close to the fighting in Ukraine are largely abandoned, but a few elderly residents, along with their pets, are staying put in eastern Ukraine.
Attacks in Ukraine continue amid Easter pleas for peace
Weekend shelling by Russian forces killed at least seven civilians, Ukrainian officials reported Sunday as Pope Francis and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby used their traditional Easter messages to highlight the war in Ukraine and other conflicts around the world.
Multiple regions in Canada expecting 20 C weather this week: Weather Network
Recent reports from The Weather Network say warmer-than-normal temperatures are in the forecast for nearly every region in Canada at some point in the coming days as a ridge of high pressure crosses the country.
Atlantic
-
Small businesses in Atlantic Canada struggling with retail theft
As the economy struggles, small businesses are beginning to experience an increasing number of thefts and robberies.
-
Man, 64, dies after snowmobile crash in Kedgwick River, N.B.
A 64-year-old man from Kedgwick, N.B., has died after a snowmobile crash in Kedgwick River.
-
New Brunswick para hockey team prepares to make history
Team NB Para Hockey is gearing up for its first ever Canadian National Championships tournament in Quebec next month.
Toronto
-
Man charged after allegedly driving at, threatening worshippers at Markham, Ont. mosque
Police say a man is in custody after a suspected hate-motivated incident in which he allegedly drove a vehicle directly toward a member of a Toronto area mosque, yelled threats, and uttered racial slurs.
-
'Almost no notice at all': GO Transit changes frustrate southern Ontario commuters
It took one GO Transit scheduling change to turn Siddhartha Batra from a regular commuter to a full-time remote worker.
-
Woman wanted for alleged attack at Toronto subway station
Police are looking to identify a woman who allegedly attacked another woman at a Toronto subway station late last year.
Montreal
-
Hydro-Quebec says some ice storm power outages will not be fixed before Tuesday
Another 50,000 Hydro-Quebec customers should see their power restored by end of day on Sunday, the utility said while warning some of its remaining repairs to lines damaged by last week's deadly ice storm may not be completed until Tuesday.
-
Quebec City police say man, 66, dead after fire, no smoke detector in apartment
Quebec City police say a 66-year-old-man is dead after an apartment fire in the Vieux-Limoilou neighbourhood.
-
Northern Ontario
-
Crash closes Hwy. 11 near Kirkland Lake
Highway 11 is closed in both directions between Highway 560 and Highway 112 in the Englehart area, near Kirkland Lake due to a collision.
-
How one woman burnt out by a busy Toronto job 'redefined happiness' after moving to a cabin in the north
Suffering from burnout after years of working a high-pressure job in Toronto, Danielle d’Entremont decided to change her life and move north, ending up in a cabin in the Yukon with no running water.
-
Two would be dine-and-dashers arrested in Elliot Lake, police say
Two people from Elliot Lake have been arrested following an incident at a restaurant on Oakland Boulevard on Saturday, police say.
London
-
Overnight stabbing leaves man with serious injuries, suspect in custody
NEW I A police investigation is underway after a man was stabbed in his Maitland Street home early Sunday morning.
-
'This is serious damage': OPP investigating vandalism at Kettle Creek
Elgin County OPP are investigating after unknown suspects riding an ATV and dirt bike caused damage to the first green and fairway at the Kettle Creek Golf and Country Club on April 6.
-
Small gathering remember anniversary of Battle of Vimy Ridge
A small crowd gathered at the Remembrance Garden on River Road Sunday morning — remembering the Battle of Vimy Ridge.
Winnipeg
-
Living Green garden show brings Winnipeg green thumbs together
Living Green wrapped up Sunday afternoon. The three-day event featured local gardening vendors, expert guest speakers, and other plant-related programming.
-
-
‘Never ever forget their sacrifice’: Transcona soldiers remembered on Vimy Ridge Day
April 9 is Vimy Ridge Day, a nationally recognized commemoration of those who fought and gave their lives at one of the major battles of the First World War, and one Winnipeg veteran says there are still lessons to be learned from this battle more than a century later.
Kitchener
-
'It’s never going to get cheaper': LRT expansion into Cambridge will cost a lot more than projected
Connecting Waterloo region’s light rail transit to downtown Cambridge will cost much more than originally planned.
-
Guelph Storm out of the playoffs after losing Game 6 to Sarnia
A heartbreaker for the Guelph Storm Sunday afternoon, as the team lost Game 6 of their playoff series against the Sarnia Sting.
-
Get ready for warm weather and lots of sunshine
Southern Ontario will be warming up this week and there’s lots of sunshine headed our way.
Calgary
-
Man missing in Kananaskis Country discovered deceased
Turner Valley RCMP issued a statement Sunday, saying that a missing Calgary man has been located deceased.
-
Annual Easter Nerf Wars battle draws 70 competitors
About 70 kids of all ages burned off their Easter chocolate on Sunday in a massive matchup of Nerf weapons.
-
Calgarians embrace sunshine on Easter Sunday
A gorgeous, sunny, spring day in Calgary had families and friends flocking to nearby fields, pathways and patios at bars.
Saskatoon
-
'Is anyone really comfortable in game seven?': Blades and Pats to play deciding seventh game
The WHL’s eastern conference semi-final playoff series between the Saskatoon Blades and Regina Pats has been so special, one more game is a good thing.
-
'Slumped over the steering wheel': Sask. man heading back to court on drunk driving charges
A man who twice escaped a drunk driving conviction is heading to court for a fourth time on the charge following an appeal court decision.
-
Video: Saskatoon police plane tracks stolen vehicle as it speeds through the city
Three people were taken into custody on Friday after police located a stolen vehicle that was tracked by the Saskatoon police’s airplane.
Edmonton
-
'There is still a war going on': Massive pysanky to raise funds for newcomers
Ukrainian artists are sharing a piece of home to support fundraising efforts for a local organization helping resettle newcomers fleeing the Russian invasion.
-
Lentils, halal meat: Alberta food banks address demand for cultural groceries
Alberta food banks are seeing an increasing need for culturally appropriate food items as they serve more immigrant and refugee families.
-
'Be fire aware': Alberta wildfire season officially underway
As the final snow disappears, the rising temperatures elevate the risk of wildfires, with officials asking Albertans to be cautious when enjoying the outdoors.
Vancouver
-
Decampment aftermath: Tents spread in Vancouver as health concerns grow
After a massive sidewalk-clearing operation on Wednesday, camping tents and makeshift shelters are now popping up outside of Vancouver’s East Hastings Street corridor.
-
The gay dad wealth gap: Why a UBC professor says the 'white and affluent' image is harmful
A researcher is challenging the popular image of gay dads in North America—as white and affluent. But even though this stereotype isn’t reality, it has real-world effects on gay men and their families, says Erez Aloni, an associate professor at UBC’s law school.
-
Someone who bought a lotto ticket in B.C. has won $5M
For the second time in as many weeks, someone who purchased a lottery ticket in B.C. has won a $5-million jackpot.
Regina
-
'The right direction': Regina brewery hosts Cree woman who was denied service due to facial tattoo
A well-known Regina brewery is doing its part to make sure it doesn’t perpetuate discrimination against Indigenous peoples.
-
'How I think it should end': Pats force Game 7 with Blades
The Regina Pats forced a Game 7 in their first round series against the Saskatoon Blades Saturday night after a 5-3 victory at the Brandt Centre.
-
Early morning fire in Regina under investigation
An early Sunday morning fire in Regina is under investigation.