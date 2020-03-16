OTTAWA -- Canada Post will not ask for a signature when most packages are delivered to the door, in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The postal service says this will eliminate the need for stylus pens to be passed back and forth during the delivery process.

"Instead, where possible, our delivery agents will apply our safe drop process. This means they will leave these items in your mailbox or outside your door if it’s safe to do so," Canada Post says. "Where it’s not possible to safe drop, our delivery agent will leave a notice card indicating the post office where you can pick up your items by showing proof of identity."

The following exceptions apply: Registered, Xpresspost Certified, Proof of Identity, Proof of Age, COD (collect on delivery) and items where custom fees are due.

In those cases, you will be given a card with information on where to go to pick up and sign for your parcel.

"If you are sick or under self-isolation, please arrange for someone to pick up these items in your place," Canada Post says.

Canada Post says the Public Health Agency of Canada and the World Health Organization continue state there is a very low risk regarding incoming mail.