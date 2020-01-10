OTTAWA -- It will cost you more to mail a letter or card across Canada on Monday.

Canada Post will increase postage rates by two cents for a domestic letter of 30 grams of less.

Starting January 13, a single stamp will cost $1.07. Stamps purchased in a booklet will increase from $0.90 to $0.92.

Canada Post says while usage varies, the estimated impact of the rate increases on the Canadian household will be well under a dollar a year. The total increase for small businesses that use stamps is estimated at about $6 a year.

The cost to mail a standard size piece of mail over 30 grams will increase 3 cents to $1.30.

The crown corporation hiked postage rates in January, 2019 for the first time in four years. The increase last year was five cents for domestic lettermail.