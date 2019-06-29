

CTV Ottawa





Hundreds of thousands will be out enjoying Canada Day with family and friends, but if you can't make it to Parliament Hill there's still plenty to do across the city.

Carnivals and barbeques have taken parks and community centres in Barrhaven and Kanata; families spent the day celebrating the nation’s birthday in the capital.

At Clarke Fields Park in Barrhaven, the midway set-up was enormous.

“It's nice because everyone is very nice around here in Ottawa,” said Darren Desroches.

Popcorn, mini-donuts and cotton candy stands surrounded games and rides including bumper cars, slides and a ferris wheel. At Kanata’s Walter Baker Park, children sipped on ice cold glasses of lemonade and snacked on corn dogs and poutine.

“Happy Canada Day!” said Brie Thompson, “We’re really excited…I’m mostly getting sunburn.” Aside from soaking up the sun, children enjoyed their first weekend of summer vacation outdoors with family and friends; relieved by the prospect of three months of rest and relaxation. “We’re not going to school,” said Thompson with a smile from ear to ear.

“With this kind of weather, Monday, we'll probably have 40,000 people here,” said Ottawa councillor Allan Hubley, who was joined by his family. “Second biggest event in the capital is the Kanata Canada Day celebrations.”

Canada Day Festivities underway in Barrhaven where thousands are out in the sun ahead of what promises to be an exciting weekend in the capital ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/Gh02vreVlK — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) June 29, 2019

“The last time I went last year was pretty crowded and I could only see so little of the fireworks,” said Mustafa Karimi, who hoped to head downtown for Monday’s downtown celebrations. Karimi said if he can’t make it to Parliament Hill, he’s perfectly fine catching the fireworks in Kanata with friends and family. When asked about why he’s proud to be Canadian, Karimi said, “Seeing all the diverse people here, seeing all these people and their history and traditions; it is cool!”

Fireworks displays begin, weather permitting, Monday at 10 p.m.

For a full list of venues and events click here