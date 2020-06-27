OTTAWA -- As you begin to plan your party for Canada's 153rd birthday on Wednesday, here's a look at what's open and closed across Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

Free transit

OC Transpo will be offering "no charge service" all day on Canada Day.

OC Transpo bus service and the Confederation Line will be free all day.

OC Transpo service

OC Transpo buses will be running on a Sunday schedule on Wednesday. Night service will begin at 11 p.m. on Routes 39, 45, 57, 61, 75 and 97.

The O-Train Line 1 (Confederation Line) will operate on a reduced weekday schedule, with increased evening service until 1 a.m.

O-Train Line 2 bus service will operate on a Saturday schedule, with increased service in the evening.

For more information, visit OCTranspo.com

COVID-19 facilities

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena will be closed on Wednesday.

The Moodie and Heron COVID-19 care clinics will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Garbage, recycling and green bin collection

The City of Ottawa says there will be no curbside green bin, garbage or recycling collection on Canada Day. Pick-up will take place on Thursday, July 2 and collection will be delayed by one day the remainder of the week.

Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day. Multi-residential recycling, green bin and bulky-item collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

The Trail Road Waste Facility will be open.

City of Ottawa services

Ottawa City Hall and all client service centres remain closed

All beaches and splash pads will be open, weather permitting

All municipal child care centres will be closed

All Ottawa Public Library branches offering curbside returns and pick-up services will be closed on July 1.

Malls and retail outlets

The Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Canada Day

The ByWard Market will be open on July 1

Bayshore Shopping Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre, Place d'Orleans, St. Laurent Centre and the Tanger Outlets will be closed on Wednesday.

Businesses in the Glebe are allowed to open on Canada Day

Grocery stores

The Loblaws on Isabella Street will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Loblaws on Rideau Street will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Whole Foods at Lansdowne will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All other grocery stores are required to close on Wednesday.

LCBO/Beer Store outlets

All LCBO outlets are closed on Canada Day

All Beer Store locations will be closed