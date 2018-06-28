Canada Day revelers urged to keep cool
It will be a red hot Canada Day long weekend in Ottawa.
Environment Canada says Ottawa and most of southern Ontario will sweat through an “extreme heat event” during Canada’s 151st birthday party.
A special weather statement says beginning Saturday, daytime highs are expected to reach the low to mid 30s in Ottawa with humidex values into the mid 40s.
The forecast calls for a high of 36C in Ottawa on Sunday. The record for warmest July 1 in Ottawa history is 36.7C set in 1963.
Environment Canada says the heat wave will continue persist into the middle of next week.
Ottawa Public Health is advising residents to take precautions during the Canada Day heat wave.
Officials say the extreme head can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and even death.
Public Health has released a series of tips and advice for residents during the hot weather:
- Drink plenty of fluids throughout the day, preferably water and limit or avoid caffeine and alcohol.
- Be cautious if engaging in Canada Day events and avoid strenuous physical activity outdoors.
- Limit or avoid direct exposure to the sun and wear a sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses and SPF lip balm. Dress in light and loose fitting clothing.
- Look for shade or a cool shelter in an air-conditioned location such as a shopping mall, local library or community centre.
- If taking part in Canada Day celebrations, especially where large crowds are expected, please limit your exposure by planning where to seek shelter from the heat
- Never leave children, the elderly or pets unattended in a car, even with the windows open.
- Take frequent cool showers or baths. If you cannot shower or bath easily, sponge often with cool wet towels. Focus on cooling the back of the neck, under the arms and groin area. Soak feet and hands in a basin of cool water.
- Stay connected with people in your community who have a difficult time coping with hot weather and those who live alone and check on them regularly.