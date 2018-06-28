

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





It will be a red hot Canada Day long weekend in Ottawa.

Environment Canada says Ottawa and most of southern Ontario will sweat through an “extreme heat event” during Canada’s 151st birthday party.

A special weather statement says beginning Saturday, daytime highs are expected to reach the low to mid 30s in Ottawa with humidex values into the mid 40s.

The forecast calls for a high of 36C in Ottawa on Sunday. The record for warmest July 1 in Ottawa history is 36.7C set in 1963.

Environment Canada says the heat wave will continue persist into the middle of next week.

Ottawa Public Health is advising residents to take precautions during the Canada Day heat wave.

Officials say the extreme head can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and even death.

Public Health has released a series of tips and advice for residents during the hot weather: