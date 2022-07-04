Canada Day protests in Ottawa lacked convoy's 'perfect storm of amplification,' expert says

Canada Day protests in Ottawa lacked convoy's 'perfect storm of amplification,' expert says

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | 6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade

At least six people died and 24 were wounded in a shooting at a July Fourth parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, and officers are searching for a suspect who likely fired on the festivities from a rooftop, police said Monday.

A Fourth of July parade-goer runs for cover after gunfire was heard at the parade Monday morning, July 4, 2022, in a suburb of Chicago. (Lynn Sweet/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina