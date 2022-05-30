Canada Day lineup to be unveiled today

Canadian Heritage will unveil the lineup for Canada's 155th birthday party this morning, the first in-person Canada Day celebration in Ottawa in three years.

Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez will unveil the programming for Canada Day celebrations in the capital region at 10 a.m.

Canada Day celebrations will be held at LeBreton Flats on July 1, with some events happening at Place des festivals Zibi.

This will be the first Canada Day in more than 50 years that Parliament Hill will not be the main site for the festivities.

"The Centre Block Rehabilitation project means the Canada Day main stage is moving to a new location in the heart of the capital,” Canadian Heritage said on May 16.

Parliament Hill will feature some activities, but no other information has been released.

LeBreton Flats will host the daytime ceremony and evening show, while programming for the whole family will be held at the Place des festivals Zibi.