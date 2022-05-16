Canada Day celebrations moving from Parliament Hill

There will be Canada Day celebrations in-person for the first time in three years this July, but they won’t be happening on Parliament Hill.

The Canada Day main stage will be at LeBreton Flats park just west of downtown Ottawa this year, Canadian Heritage said in a news release Monday.

“The Centre Block Rehabilitation project means the Canada Day main stage is moving to a new location in the heart of the capital,” the release said.

However, it added that “the iconic Parliament Hill will feature some activities.” No further details were provided on what activities Parliament Hill would host.

Parliament Hill has been the site of the Canada Day main stage for more than 50 years.

But this July 1, LeBreton Flats will host the daytime ceremony and evening show, among other activities. Another new location, the Place des festivals Zibi, will “feature programming for the whole family,” the release said.

Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill has been closed to vehicle traffic since the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests occupied downtown Ottawa for three weeks in January and February.

Canada Day celebrations were held virtually the past two summers because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, officials had been planning to move the Canada Day main stage to nearby Major's Hill Park due to the construction planned on the Hill.

The Centre Block construction project is expected to be finished between 2030 and 2031. The $5-billion project is the largest and most complex rehabilitation project in Canadian history.

