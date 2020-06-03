OTTAWA -- The Canada Army Run is changing course this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Army leadership has decided to cancel the in-person Canada Army Run set for September 18 to 20 due to the pandemic, and will hold the “Canada Army Run: Virtual.”

In a statement on Twitter, the Canada Army Run says “we are sad to announce that the 2020 Canada Army Run physical event has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The health and safety of our runners, our volunteers, military members, fans, stakeholders and the public at large is always our highest priority.”

Details about the Canada Army Run: Virtual will be announced at a later date.

The Canada Army Run is offering options to runners already registered for the 2020 event:

Receive a full credit of your registration fee towards a future Canada Army Run registration (including one Virtual race) Opt-in to our 2020 virtual race Defer to the 2021 Canada Army Run

The deadline for runners to make a choice is June 12.

While we are not able to run in-person for the Canada Army Run this year, we are excited to invite you to join us for the first virtual run����. Stay tuned for info on how to register and continue raising funds for Support Our Troops and Soldier On. pic.twitter.com/q9tM1YlyuX — LGen Wayne Eyre (@Army_Comd) June 3, 2020

The first Canada Army Run was held in September 2008. Fundraising efforts from the Canada Army Run support Solider On and the Support Our Troops fund, providing assistance to ill and injured soldiers and military families in need.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of several events in Ottawa, including Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend in May.