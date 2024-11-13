OTTAWA
    • Camp Fortune begins snowmaking operations for upcoming ski season

    It's a sign for skiers to begin planning a trip to the ski hills.

    Camp Fortune began preparations for the 2024-25 winter on Wednesday, with the artificial snowmaking equipment operating at the hill in Gatineau Park.

    "1, 2, 3 GO!" Camp Fortune said on Facebook, with a video of the artificial snow blowing onto the slopes.

    The temperature dropped to -5 C early Wednesday morning. Environment Canada's forecast calls for overnight lows of -4 C on Wednesday and -5 C on Thursday.

    "Just like you, we are very excited for ski season 2024-2025 and ready to start snowmaking as soon as temperatures allow. We need consistent negative temperatures at night to have efficient snowmaking," Camp Fortune said in a letter on Tuesday.

    "We do not have an opening date to announce at this time, but will keep you updated as things progress."

    Camp Fortune opened for the 2023-24 season on Nov. 30, the earliest start to the ski season in four years.

    On Tuesday, Mont-Tremblant Ski Resort announced the opening of the ski season has been postponed until Nov. 28.

    “Although everything indicated normal progression towards a season opening scheduled for Nov. 22, temperatures over the past few days have remained above the minimum snowmaking threshold. As a result, snowmaking windows have been few and far between,” the resort said.

