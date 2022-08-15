Camp Day donation box stolen from eastern Ontario Tim Hortons
Gananoque, Ont. police are on the lookout after they say a Camp Day donation box was stolen from a local Tim Hortons.
The theft happened on Aug. 6 just after midnight, police said in a news release. Officers are looking to identify the thieves, who they say were possibly driving a dark-coloured Dodge Ram.
Police describe one male suspect as white with a Mohawk hairstyle, wearing a white sleeveless shirt and construction shorts with fluorescent flashes around the knees.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gananoque police or Crime Stoppers.
Gananoque is about 30 kilometres east of downtown Kingston.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We've been abandoned': Man dies in B.C. town waiting for health care near ambulance station
For the second time in less than a month, a resident of Ashcroft, B.C., died while waiting for health care.
Canadian home sales fall for 5th month in a row, down 29 per cent from last July
Canada's average resale home price fell 4.5% from a year ago in July and was down 5.4% on the month as buyers continued to sit on the sidelines amid rising borrowing costs.
New COVID-19 booster targeting Omicron, original variants approved in U.K.
British drug regulators have become the first in the world to authorize an updated version of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine that aims to protect against the original virus and the omicron variant.
'I have to fight for myself': Quadriplegic man says N.S. government told him to live in a hospital
A diving accident at 14-years-old left Brian Parker paralyzed from the chest down. Now at age 49, he's without the person who was caring for him full-time until just last week, after his 68-year-old mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Wet'suwet'en pipeline protest expected to block Vancouver traffic
A large rally planned in Vancouver to protest the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C. may block traffic Monday morning.
Canada less than halfway to Afghan resettlement goal one year after Taliban takeover
A year after the Taliban seized control of Kabul, Canada's resettlement efforts have lagged behind official targets and the efforts to help those fleeing the war in Ukraine. More than 17,300 Afghans have arrived in Canada since last August compared to 71,800 Ukrainians who have come to Canada in 2022 alone.
Padma Lakshmi 'worried and wordless' over attack on ex-husband Salman Rushdie
Padma Lakshmi is supporting her ex-husband Salman Rushdie in his recovery. The 'Top Chef' star tweeted Sunday that she is 'relieved' Rushdie is 'pulling through after Friday's nightmare' in which he was stabbed multiple times while on stage in New York.
Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
The top executive at Pfizer, a leading producer of COVID-19 vaccines, has tested positive for the virus and says he is experiencing very mild symptoms.
China announces new drills as U.S. delegation visits Taiwan
China announced more military drills around Taiwan as the self-governing island's president met with members of a new U.S. congressional delegation on Monday, threatening to renew tensions between Beijing and Washington just days after a similar visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered China.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia firefighters head to Newfoundland and Labrador to battle wildfires
A group of Nova Scotians is being sent to fight wildfires burning in central Newfoundland.
-
'I have to fight for myself': Quadriplegic man says N.S. government told him to live in a hospital
A diving accident at 14-years-old left Brian Parker paralyzed from the chest down. Now at age 49, he's without the person who was caring for him full-time until just last week, after his 68-year-old mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.
-
Colonial Building in Newfoundland won't be renamed after all: provincial government
The Newfoundland and Labrador government says it will not be changing the name of the Colonial Building in downtown St. John's.
Toronto
-
Toronto boy with rare genetic disorder begins treatment after family raises US$3 million
A Toronto family’s heart-wrenching journey to find a cure for their son’s ultra-rare disease has reached a new milestone.
-
Daycares have two weeks left to opt into $10 a day program. Here is where things stand
About 60 per cent of Toronto’s non-profit childcare centres have opted into the federal government’s $10 a day program ahead of a Sept. 1 deadline but the uptake among for-profit centres has lagged behind.
-
Hamilton police arrest former camp counsellor in sexual assault investigation
Hamilton police have arrested and charged a 24-year-old man accused of sexual assault while working as a camp counsellor at a local college.
Montreal
-
Quebec launches another COVID-19 vaccination campaign for seniors
Quebec health authorities are launching another COVID-19 booster vaccination campaign.
-
CEGEP back-to-school season marked by shortage of teachers, support staff
With one week to go before the start of the new school year, the CSQ is concerned that some CEGEPs will be unable to offer certain services and even some courses due to a lack of staff.
-
Quebec's public finances are good despite a climate of 'very high uncertainty': AG
Quebec's public finances are in order as the Oct. 3 election approaches, but nothing should be taken for granted due to prevailing economic uncertainty, according to the auditor general.
Northern Ontario
-
Parry Sound family shares their heartache after tragic loss of son during camping trip
Everett Freeman, 9, went camping with his family on Huckleberry Island in Georgian Bay, and went missing around 3 p.m. on Friday.
-
One taken to hospital after Nairn Centre fire
CTV News has learned one person has been taken to hospital after an early morning fire at a camp west of Sudbury.
-
'We've been abandoned': Man dies in B.C. town waiting for health care near ambulance station
For the second time in less than a month, a resident of Ashcroft, B.C., died while waiting for health care.
London
-
London, Ont. police searching for driver in hit-and-run crash involving cyclists
Police in London are asking for the public's help identifying the driver of a pick-up truck involved in a hit-and-run over the weekend.
-
Woodstock, Ont. doctor wanted on child pornography charges arrested
A Woodstock, Ont. doctor wanted for several child pornography related offences has been arrested.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Roads closed after serious collision near Palmerston, Ont.
Police have shut down roads surrounding the intersection of Perth Road 140 and Line 91 just outside Palmerston, Ont. after what they’re calling a “serious collision.”
Winnipeg
-
Anita Neville named new lieutenant-governor of Manitoba
Former Liberal member of Parliament Anita Neville has been named Manitoba's next lieutenant-governor.
-
'Absolutely devastating': Struggling duty-free stores call for end to ArriveCan app
Duty-free shops along Canada's border, like the one in Emerson, are continuing to report record low sales.
-
The current status of construction along the Perimeter Highway
Government officials toured the ongoing construction happening on the South Perimeter Highway at St. Mary's Monday morning.
Kitchener
-
University students displaced by fire in Waterloo
With only a few weeks before classes begin, multiple students have been displaced after flames ripped through a house Sunday morning. Occupants were home at the time and were alerted by a quick-thinking bylaw officer.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Roads closed after serious collision near Palmerston, Ont.
Police have shut down roads surrounding the intersection of Perth Road 140 and Line 91 just outside Palmerston, Ont. after what they’re calling a “serious collision.”
-
Former Waterloo Region family remembers nine-year-old after search comes to tragic end
A family that recently moved from Waterloo Region is remembering the life of their nine-year-old boy after the search for him came to a tragic end.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Alberta looks to poach skilled workers from Vancouver, Toronto
The government of Alberta is looking to draw skilled workers from Toronto and Vancouver to the province and launched its recruitment campaign Monday morning.
-
Trailer released for Tegan and Sara's new show 'High School'
The show is based on their 2019 memoir of the same name, in which Tegan and Sara Quinn reflect on their time as teens in Calgary in the 90s.
-
Calgary Flames hiring organist after Willy Joosen's passing
For the first time in decades, the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation is looking to hire a new organist for Flames games.
Saskatoon
-
Creighton RCMP searching for missing 66-year-old camper
Creighton RCMP are searching for a woman reported missing from the campground she was staying at Sunday.
-
Two dogs perish in early morning house fire
Two dogs died in an early morning house fire in Pleasant Hill on Monday.
-
Sask. residents aged 18+ now eligible for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose
Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older are eligible to receive a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Alberta looks to poach skilled workers from Vancouver, Toronto
The government of Alberta is looking to draw skilled workers from Toronto and Vancouver to the province and launched its recruitment campaign Monday morning.
-
Canadian home sales fall for 5th month in a row, down 29 per cent from last July
Canada's average resale home price fell 4.5% from a year ago in July and was down 5.4% on the month as buyers continued to sit on the sidelines amid rising borrowing costs.
-
'We've been abandoned': Man dies in B.C. town waiting for health care near ambulance station
For the second time in less than a month, a resident of Ashcroft, B.C., died while waiting for health care.
Vancouver
-
Wet'suwet'en pipeline protest expected to block Vancouver traffic
A large rally planned in Vancouver to protest the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C. may block traffic Monday morning.
-
'We've been abandoned': Man dies in B.C. town waiting for health care near ambulance station
For the second time in less than a month, a resident of Ashcroft, B.C., died while waiting for health care.
-
Strike action: B.C.'s largest public sector union to picket BC Liquor Store warehouses
A union representing tens of thousands of government workers says it will begin job action Monday.
Regina
-
Sask. residents aged 18+ now eligible for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose
Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older are eligible to receive a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Canadian home sales fall for 5th month in a row, down 29 per cent from last July
Canada's average resale home price fell 4.5% from a year ago in July and was down 5.4% on the month as buyers continued to sit on the sidelines amid rising borrowing costs.
-
Tennis ball sized hail reported in Barrier Lake: Environment Canada
Parts of central Saskatchewan were battered by severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening of Aug 13.