    • Strong chemical odour forces closure of Calypso Waterpark on Tuesday

    The front entrance of Calyspo Waterpark. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Ottawa) The front entrance of Calyspo Waterpark. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Ottawa)
    Families visiting Calypso Waterpark were forced to cancel their plans after a strong chemical odour forced the closure of the park on Tuesday.

    A short statement on the popular attraction's website said the park would remain closed for the rest of the day due to "technical issues."

    "Early this morning during a routine chlorine delivery we closed the waterpark for an inspection following an odour detection," said a spokesperson for Calypso in a statement to CTV News on Tuesday afternoon.

    "As always, the safety of our guests, employees and contractors is our top priority."

    Officials say they plan to reopen the park safely on Wednesday.

    Calypso waterpark is seen in this undated photo. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Ottawa)

    Ontario Provincial Police said on social media site X that they were aware of the unexpected closure and had asked the public to avoid the area due to heavy traffic.

    Calypso is located about 45 kilometres southeast of Ottawa.

