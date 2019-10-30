

Josh Pringle, CTVNewsOttawa.ca, Staff





Super heroes will need to wear rain gear while trick or treating on Halloween.

Environment Canada is calling for periods of rain on Thursday night.

Now, there’s a call to delay Halloween by one night so trick or treaters don’t have to battle the rain.

Ottawa Special Events tweeted “while we have no real sway of any kid, we think the @ottawacity should put out a statement delaying Halloween by one day.”

Ottawa received 12 mm of rain on Halloween last year.