Calls to delay Halloween one night due to rain
Carved pumpkins line the driveway to Prime Minister Stephen Harper's official residence at 24 Sussex Drive in Ottawa on Tuesday, October 30, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand
Josh Pringle, CTVNewsOttawa.ca, Staff
Published Wednesday, October 30, 2019 3:46AM EDT
Super heroes will need to wear rain gear while trick or treating on Halloween.
Environment Canada is calling for periods of rain on Thursday night.
Now, there’s a call to delay Halloween by one night so trick or treaters don’t have to battle the rain.
Ottawa Special Events tweeted “while we have no real sway of any kid, we think the @ottawacity should put out a statement delaying Halloween by one day.”
Ottawa received 12 mm of rain on Halloween last year.