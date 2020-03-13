OTTAWA -- Much of the Nation River near Cory Alkerton’s Spencerville rural property is still frozen. There are no signs of waterfowl. But if you listen carefully, you can hear them; their voices piercing the warm, March air.

But the quacking and cackling aren’t real. They’re Alkerton’s invention. The long-time hunting guide and trapper fashions wooden calls; instruments which perfectly mimic the voices of ducks and geese.

“If it sounds good and it calls in ducks, then that’s the perfect duck call,” said 30-year-old Alkerton.

Alkerton’s hand-turned calls are in hot demand with hunters in Canada and the United States.

“I’ve sold them to friends down the road and, as of late, have been selling them to Tennessee, Texas and North Carolina,” he said. “I didn’t think my calls would make it off this road, but over the last three weeks to a month, it’s really taken off for me. It’s got me busy trying to get them done before summer gets in.”

For Alkerton this is more than a job, or labour of love. Every call he shapes in his basement workshop is a tribute to his deceased grandfather.

“Every time I go to the basement to turn a call, I think of him. I think he would be proud of what I’m doing.”

Alkerton recently purchased his grandparents’ home. When he made a trip to the loft of the barn, he found a large stack of cherry wood, more than 40-years-old. His grandfather had cut it from trees on the property, but never got around to using it. The rich wood would inspire Alkerton’s call-making adventure.

“You feel like it was left here for a reason, so it would be nice to make something from it. I said there’s no reason I shouldn’t build calls. I just have to take the time to learn to do it.”

Before long, Alkerton had turned more than one hundred calls on his workshop lathe, honouring his grandfather’s memory.

“I know my grandfather would be happy that I’m making calls from his wood."

Me and my grandfather hung out on the property and we cut wood every day. We hunted together and did woodworking together. We had a pretty tight relationship.”

Carol Alkerton, Cory’s grandmother, is thrilled by her grandson’s new-found passion. She says her husband George would have been, too.

“I think it’s absolutely marvellous to think that Cory is doing something that is really important to him and important to us. My husband would be happy to know that Cory is happy. They shared a special bond.”

“I wouldn’t have any of this if it wasn’t for my grandparents,” Alkerton says with a smile. “If I can sell a few calls around North America in honour of my grandfather, I think it’s pretty special.”

“And I don’t think he thought some of that wood in the barn would be going to Texas, I can tell you that. He’d be very proud.”