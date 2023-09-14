Calling all Snowbirds! Here's what you need to know about travel insurance

Calling all Snowbirds! Here's what you need to know about travel insurance Calling all Snowbirds! Here's what you need to know about travel insurance

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Police say road rage brawl on Highway 401 in Toronto 'not worth it'

Ontario Provincial Police addressed a road rage incident that turned into a fist fight on Highway 401 in Toronto earlier this week. The altercation happened on Highway 401 and Leslie Street. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said two men stopped their vehicles along the highway, got out, and started fighting one another, adding that witnesses recorded the brawl and reported it to police.

WATCH

WATCH | Canada has 'addiction' to high housing prices: researcher

As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party and Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives both announce plans to solve the country's housing crisis, one policy analyst is warning Canada's dependence on rising home prices is one of the biggest obstacles to restoring affordability in the real estate market.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News