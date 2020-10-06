OTTAWA -- A Calgary woman says she found a family bible that is nearly 140 years old and once belonged to an Ottawa family.

She's now trying to track the family down and return the priceless heirloom.

Bonnie Gerard reached out to CTV News Ottawa for help finding descendants of the family that once owned the bible.

"The bible was presented to Mrs. Sarah Rothwell (née Sheppard) by her husband (John Rothwell) in 1882 and contains handwritten family history, written in fountain pen," Gerard said in her email to CTV News.

She says she tried searching online ancestry sites but hasn't been able to track down any living relatives.

The bible is beautifully illustrated with many colourful pages. Gerard says she may sell it if she can't find an owner, but hopes to return the bible to its rightful family.

Gerard asks that anyone who may be able to help her track down the family email her at bcgerard@shaw.ca.