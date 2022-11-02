Calendar says November- temperatures feel like September; sun and warm forecast ahead
Sunny temperatures are ahead in Ottawa for the next several days- it will feel more like September than November.
According to Environment Canada, The fog will clear this morning and the high in Ottawa Wednesday will be 14 C. The average high is around 8 C. The record high for November 2nd was in 1971 at 22.2 C.
Overnight fog is expected to develop and the low will be minus 2 C.
Thursday’s temperature is calling for sun and a high of 17 C. There is expected to be a wind chill of minus 4 C in the morning.
Friday will be sunny and a high of 19 C.
Saturday will be a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 20 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Tip of the iceberg:' Report finds 252 school personnel accused of sexual offences
A report from the Canadian Centre for Child Protection says 252 current or former school personnel committed or were accused of committing offences of a sexual nature against 548 children over a five-year span.
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau talks parental leave and friendship with Meghan on 'Archetypes' podcast
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, appeared on a podcast hosted by the Duchess of Sussex, where the two talked about motherhood and reminisced about their friendship.
Canadian in custody after allegedly killing Mexican police officer
A Canadian man was in custody after allegedly shooting and killing a police officer responding to a call in the Mexican resort town of Tulum, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Julie Powell, food writer behind 'Julie & Julia,' dead at 49
Julie Powell, a bestselling author who chronicled her efforts to prepare every recipe in Julia Child's "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," which later inspired the movie "Julie & Julia," died Oct. 26 at her home in New York. She was 49.
Why Russia's pullout from Ukraine grain deal will impact prices in Canada
Russia's recent pullout from a deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain will likely impact prices in Canada.
Archeologists say climate change is gravely impacting the preservation of artifacts and significant cultural sites
A group of archeologists and scientists warn the effects of climate change are impacting the preservation of some of the world’s most famous cultural sites and ancient artifacts that have yet to be discovered.
Deadly crowd crushes can be prevented. Here's why the tragedy in Itaewon happened and what needs to be done differently
After 150 people were killed in a tragic crowd crush in South Korea over the weekend, CTVNews.ca spoke to several academics whose research focuses on crowd crushes and surges about what went wrong, how crowds can be managed safely and how to protect yourself.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King, lawyer to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
More key "Freedom Convoy" players are expected to testify today at a federal inquiry into last winter's weeks-long protests -- including high-profile organizer Pat King.
Paul Pelosi's alleged attacker said he was on a 'suicide mission': court filing
The man accused of breaking into U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her told police he was on a 'suicide mission' and had plans to target other California and federal politicians, according to a Tuesday court filing.
Atlantic
-
'They won't tell you anything': Violent alleged school assault sparks parent's push for transparency from school system
The mother of a 15-year-old student who was the victim of an alleged assault in a hallway at Dartmouth High in Dartmouth, N.S., is calling for transparency on violent incidents inside schools.
-
Five arrested after biggest fentanyl bust in New Brunswick's history: RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP has arrested five people and seized “significant quantities” of weapons and drugs in what it says may be the largest fentanyl seizure in the province's history.
-
Man, 7-year-old boy taken to hospital after stairway collapse in New Glasgow
A seven-year-old boy was taken to hospital in serious condition after a stairway collapsed at an apartment building in New Glasgow, N.S.
Toronto
-
Education workers await Ontario's response to its counter-offer as strike looms
A union representing 55,000 education workers set to strike says it hopes to hear back today from the government on a counter-offer.
-
Trudeau calls out Ontario's use of notwithstanding clause to prevent education strike
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the Ontario government was wrong to use the notwithstanding clause to 'keep kids in school' and legislate a contract with more than 55,000 education workers.
-
Southbound DVP reopens at Don Mills after fatality
All southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway have reopened after being closed overnight for a fatal incident on the highway.
Montreal
-
Quebec to open two nurse-run clinics in Montreal to ease emergency room crisis
Quebec's health minister on Tuesday promised that his new three-point plan to ease emergency room overcrowding will show results in a few weeks, as ER doctors warned that the network has reached a 'breaking point.'
-
Lakeshore Hospital ER a 'time bomb' due to critical staff shortage, chronic overcrowding: report
The conclusions of a 317-page report released in October on the Lakeshore General Hospital's emergency room are unequivocal: current staff shortages are 'extremely worrying,' both for the health-care professionals and the patients.
-
Woman seriously injured after assault in Saint-Hyacinthe, Que.; man arrested
A woman was seriously injured early Wednesday morning after she was assaulted in a Saint-Hyacinthe residence, in Quebec's Montérégie region. According to provincial police (SQ), a male suspect has been arrested and will be questioned later in the day. At least one child was reportedly on the scene.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Northern Ont. OPP officer charged with breach of trust, soliciting sexual services
A 50-year-old constable with the Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora has been charged following a complaint about inappropriate behaviour while off duty last year.
-
London
-
Last-ditch effort to save London vocational school
Supporters of a London vocational school have made last-ditch pleas to save it from being closed down. There were both impassioned and reasoned pleas to maintain B-Davison as a vocational school most focused on students who supporters say were lost in traditional high schools.
-
King’s University College mourns two students killed in Highway 401 crash near Kitchener
King’s University College in London, Ont. is mourning on Tuesday after it was learned that the two people who died in Monday's crash on Highway 401 were international students from China, the school announced on Tuesday.
-
'Life sentence with no parole eligibility for 17 years': Chad Reu-Waters sentenced in body in freezer case
For 17 years Chad Reu-Waters, 48, of Jarvis, Ont. concealed the dead body of his former business partner in a freezer. On Tuesday morning, he was sentenced to life in prison for a conviction of second-degree murder, and is not eligible for parole for 17 years.
Winnipeg
-
THC edibles were handed out to children on Halloween: Winnipeg police
Parents are being urged to check their kid’s Halloween treats after Winnipeg police received at least half a dozen reports of children getting cannabis edibles in their candy bags.
-
'A night of new beginnings': Scott Gillingham sworn in as Winnipeg's new mayor
Scott Gillingham has officially been sworn in as Winnipeg's new mayor.
-
Kitchener
-
-
'It has saved lives': Checking in with Kitchener's A Better Tent City one year after move
It’s been just over a year since A Better Tent City moved in beside the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) office on Ardelt Avenue in Kitchener, and in that time, residents and staff say the tiny home community has flourished.
-
Chinese international students on reading week trip killed in crash near Kitchener, Ont.
The two people who died in hospital after a crash on Highway 401 Monday were Chinese international students at King’s University College in London, Ont., the school says.
Calgary
-
Contenders for Brooks-Medicine Hat legislature seat, including Premier Danielle Smith, debate education
The five candidates looking to represent the provincial riding of Brooks-Medicine Hat squared-off for the first time Tuesday night.
-
'Drive with extreme caution': Cochrane RCMP warn motorists of hazardous conditions
The snow has been falling in the Calgary area since the early afternoon, but now the weather is taking its toll on drivers and travel in the region.
-
Alleged plot against former mayor Naheed Nenshi to show corruption failed, alleged 'fixer' says
An alleged scheme by local business leaders to entrap former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi into accepting investment from the Russian Federation didn't work, says the 'political fixer' at the centre of the alleged plot.
Saskatoon
-
'He said he wanted to kill himself': Inquest hears inmate's history of self-harm
The second day of the inquest into the death of Curtis McKenzie brought several witnesses to testify, including a corrections officer, physician at the penitentiary, and a physician at Victoria Hospital.
-
More snow is on its way for central and north Sask.
Snow is on its way back to Saskatchewan this week, with as much as 30 cm falling in spots between Southern Alberta and Northern Manitoba.
-
Why Saskatoon's Fairhaven residents weren't consulted about the new shelter
No public consultation was required for the opening of the new homeless shelter in the Fairhaven neighbourhood because it wasn’t a city decision, according to a city councillor.
Edmonton
-
Days after being released from jail, violent offender rearrested
A violent sexual offender who was the subject of a warning from Edmonton police last week has been arrested. On Oct. 24, police issued a warning that Alexandre Passechnikov, 37, was living in Edmonton after being released from jail. On Tuesday, police announced that he was arrested on Oct. 27.
-
This 100-pound amethyst was stolen from an Edmonton jewelry store
Police are on the lookout for a pair of robbers after a hundred-pound amethyst was stolen from an Edmonton jewelry store.
-
Alberta NDP says B.C. doctor deal a wake-up call to Smith to knock off pseudo-science
Alberta's Opposition NDP leader says a proposed pay deal for B.C. doctors is a wake-up call to Premier Danielle Smith to knock off the pseudo-science and put down the wrecking ball aimed at the province's health system.
Vancouver
-
'What are they trying to hide?': B.C.'s refusal to release hospital ejection data concerns advocate
A month after they announced plans were underway to eject hundreds of hospital patients to make room for a potential wave of COVID-19 and influenza patients, British Columbia’s government is fighting to conceal how many have been sent away.
-
Police from across the Canada, parts of U.S. expected at slain B.C. Mountie's regimental funeral
Law enforcement officers from agencies across British Columbia, Canada and parts of the United States are expected to be in attendance Wednesday to pay their respects to murdered Burnaby RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang.
-
Lack of specialist teachers leading to 'violent episodes' in Surrey classrooms, union says
Pulling specialist teachers away from the vulnerable students who need their assistance has led to an increase in violent outbursts in Surrey classrooms, according to the local teachers' union.
Regina
-
'Saskatchewan First Act' aims to assert constitutional jurisdiction: province
The Saskatchewan First Act, a bill asserting provincial jurisdiction over natural resources in the province, was introduced into the legislative assembly on Tuesday.
-
'Shelves are literally empty': Sask. parents fed up with ongoing baby formula shortage
Some parents in Saskatchewan are eager for a baby formula shortage, which has been going on for months, to come to an end.
-
'Wasn’t the appropriate response': Christine Tell acknowledges Colin Thatcher comments
Christine Tell, the minister of corrections and policing, acknowledged Premier Scott Moe’s apology after she came under fire for her comments regarding Colin Thatcher’s invitation to the throne speech.