Caldwell Family Centre receives money for new refrigerated truck
A west Ottawa food centre has received a generous donation to help with soaring demand.
The Caldwell Family Centre has obtained a new refrigerated truck, which will be used to transport donated food that would otherwise go to waste.
“This is so exciting for us. It means an awful lot to us and to the community we serve. It will allow us to food rescue a lot more food,” says executive director Marilyn Matheson.
“Currently, we get about 60 per cent of our food from the Ottawa Food Bank, and we food rescue the rest. This will allow us to pick up a lot more and allow us to share the food rescue with some of our sister organizations in the community as well.”
According to the centre, food is “rescued” from going to waste by donations from retailers and local farms as well as through purchasing foodstuffs.
The vehicle will help the Caldwell Family Centre increase its food rescue efforts, deliver meals to local families in need, and allow the collection of more perishable food donations.
Matheson adds that the truck will also help preserve food during natural disasters and blackouts.
“When we had the blackout this past spring, it was essential for trucks like this to be able to save the food of agencies that lost power.”
Funding for the truck is covered through $79,324 from the federal Local Food Infrastructure Fund and a donation of $12,000 toward the rest of the purchase price from Myers Automotive Group.
The federal cash is a relatively small amount for the federal government said Ottawa West—Nepean MP Anita Vandenbeld, but it will make a big difference on the ground.
“We know … the impact that that is going to have in our community,” she said.
Myers Automotive Group CEO Cyril Leeder handed over the keys Tuesday.
“Myers cares about the community organizations that do the heavy lifting in our community to help those that are less fortunate,” he said.
Caldwell Family Centre operates a food bank, a drop-in meal program (free breakfast and lunch), a clothing assistance program, and other support programs. It helps more than 5,000 people per year and serves nearly 9,000 meals each month.
