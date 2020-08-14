OTTAWA -- With warm weather in the forecast this weekend, Ottawa Public Health is once again reminding people to be "social wise" while visiting the ByWard Market.

Staff painted giant "Social-Wise.ca" signs on the street to encourage people to practice physical distancing and stay two-metres apart.

In a statement on its website, Ottawa Public Health says, "Being social wise means you can be social, but you must limit your close contacts to your social/family bubble or circle to the same ten people. Small outdoor parties are wise, large house and or/cottage parties are unwise."

Going to the @ByWardMarketBIA? Bring your mask and take a physically distanced picture with one of our #SocialWise street art signs! For more information visit https://t.co/5c3LFDJHq1 pic.twitter.com/4AefzFmWLs — Ottawa Public Health (@ottawahealth) August 14, 2020

To protect yourself and others, Ottawa Public Health offers tips for being "Social Wise

Wearing a mask indoors, and when outdoors if you can't physically distance

Limiting the number of people you have in your backyard or at the cottage

Planning of how you will maintain distancing among households and their social circles, avoiding handshakes and hugs to maintain physical distancing and having your mask and hand sanitizer with you.

Downloading the COVID Alert app

Leaving any situation if you're uncomfortable. And if you're sick, please stay home.

Last month, the City of Ottawa and Ottawa Public Health posted signs in the ByWard Market encouraging people to be "social wise" while socializing in the popular entertainment and tourist district.

Signs were posted on Clarence Street saying, "when you socialize, make sure to social-wise."