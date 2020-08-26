OTTAWA -- Last call on patios set up on sidewalks and streets in the ByWard Market will continue to be 1 a.m. for the remainder of the 2020 patio season.

City staff provided an update on the 2020 Right-Of-Way patios in the ByWard Market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There have been 44 patio permits and six café seating permits issued for sidewalks and streets in the ByWard Market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city put in special conditions on the patio permits to help limit the spread of COVID-19, including restricting line-ups and requiring a reservation system for patio season from Thursday to Saturday to deter informal congregating on sidewalks and streets.

In a memo to Council, Planning, Infrastructure and Economic Development General Manager Stephen Willis and Emergency and Protective Services General Manager Anthony Di Monte say Bylaw Services officers have conducted random inspections of patios in the ByWard Market area over the past month.

"Officers were ensuring that all ROW patios met the conditions outlined in their ROW patio permits," the memo states.

"During this time, three verbal warnings were issued for ROW patio permit contraventions, namely for issues with speakers."

No official Notices of Violation have been sent to any ROW patio permit holders.

The memo says that based on how the last several weeks have gone, staff recommend continuing with 1 a.m. closure time in ByWard Market for the remainder of 2020.