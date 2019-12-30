OTTAWA -- A major grocery store in Ottawa’s ByWard Market is set to close its doors in the new year.

A sign on the door of the Metro grocery store on Rideau Street says the store will close for business on January 18, 2020.

There is no word on why the store is closing. Developer Claridge Homes purchased the property at 245 Rideau Street in 2013.

Metro is encouraging shoppers to continue shooting at the Metro Beechwood on 50 Beechwood Avenue.