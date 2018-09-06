

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The ByWard Market bear is adjusting to life in its new home in Lanark.

NCC Conservation Officers transported the black bear to a Lanark area forest after removing it from a backyard on St. Patrick Street Thursday morning.

Ottawa Police received calls about the wayward bear spotted in the popular tourist district around 3 a.m. Witnesses say it took a bite out of a container full of used cooking oil behind a bar.

The bear was eventually contained in a tree behind homes on St. Patrick St until conservation officers arrived.

It was tranquilized and placed in a cage, before the road trip out to Lanark.

On Twitter, the NCC said the 18-month-to-2-year-old bear was in excellent shape when he was released." The juvenile male now wears a yellow earring to identify him in case he is recaptured.

The #BywardBear was in excellent shape when he was released. He’s now in the Lanark area forest. The juvenile male of about 70 kg now wears a yellow earring to identify him in case he is recaptured. #ottnews #ottawa pic.twitter.com/VpfDBw3SW6 — National Capital Commission (@NCC_CCN) September 6, 2018

JUST IN: We have a photo of the bear in the ByWard Market #ottnews pic.twitter.com/1vhF8za074 — CTVMorningLiveOttawa (@CTVOttMornLive) September 6, 2018

The bear has been contained and will be transported back to its natural habitat. Thank you @NCC_CCN and @OttawaPolice #ottnews #ottcity pic.twitter.com/0wFMhjkbGG