OTTAWA -- Two popular Ottawa markets are officially open for the summer.

As the COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed in Ottawa and across eastern Ontario, the ByWard Market and Parkdale Market opened on Thursday.

Vendors will be open Thursdays to Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Speaking on CTV Morning Live Thursday morning, Ottawa Markets executive director Zach Dayler said the producers are excited to set up and open for the summer.

"It will be a bit of a slower start as we sort of see how we need to roll out, but we're excited that today's the day."

Dayler says each market stall will have physical distancing markings to guide shoppers. The vendors will pick-out the items you request, place it in a bin and slide it to you for contactless shopping.

The Parkdale Market and ByWard Market are also available for click and collect online shopping.

Ottawa Markets is the agency that oversees the two markets.