

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Paramedics say bystanders help save a man’s life after he went into cardiac arrest getting off a plane this week.

Paramedics say it happened just after 8:15 pm on February 27th. The 68-year-old man was getting off the plane when he collapsed.

Witnesses started CPR and were joined by staff from American Airlines, Ottawa Police, Canadian Border Services staff and Airport Authority. They worked as a team using a defibrillator to shock the man.

The man had regained consciousness when paramedics arrived, but he could not remember the event. He was taken to the Heart Institute in stable condition.

Paramedic spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps said in a media release, “This event clearly shows what bystanders and law enforcement officers can do to save a live with CPR and a defibrillator. Without their interventions, the outcome might have been quite different. Congratulations to all individuals involved in saving that man's life. You all made a difference!”